The Boston Red Sox will open a crucial three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Fresh off a successful road trip, the Red Sox enter the homestand 5.5 games out of the final American League wild-card spot. They’ll send Rick Porcello to the mound for Game 1 against the Twins, while Minnesota will counter with righty Randy Dobnak.

As for the lineups, Jackie Bradley Jr. will play center field and bat ninth after beginning the last three games on the bench. Brock Holt will hit eighth and play second, while Mitch Moreland will play first and bat sixth.

Christian Vazquez will hit seventh and handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (74-63)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (12-10, 5.42 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (85-52)

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jason Castro, C

LaMonte Wade, LF

Randy Dobnak, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images