The Boston Red Sox are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they have four games in front of them against one of the best teams in baseball.

Friday marks the series opener of a four-game set between the Sox and American League East-leading New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

With David Price scratched from his start Friday, it will be recently-signed Jhoulys Chacin making his Red Sox debut in what likely will end up being a bullpen game. Chacin, who was with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season, is 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA, but was much sharper during the 2018 campaign. He’ll be caught by Christian Vazquez, who will bat eighth.

Rafael Devers returns to the second spot in the lineup. He’s just one home run shy from becoming the 10th player ever with 30-plus dingers, 100-plus RBIs and 100-plus runs scored in a season before turning 23-years-old. Xander Bogaerts, who is two hits away from hit No. 1,000, will bat third. Jackie Bradley Jr. replaces Gorkys Hernandez in center field after getting the night off in Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (75-65)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP (3-10, 5.79 ERA; making Red Sox debut)

NEW YORK YANKEES (92-49)

TBA

Domingo German, RHP (17-3, 4.01 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images