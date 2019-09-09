Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox look to end their homestand on a high note Monday night when Boston wraps up its four-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez will go for his 18th win of the season and will oppose fellow left-hander James Paxton, who’s 7-0 in his last seven starts.

Manager Alex Cora will shake up the starting nine a bit, with Gorkys Hernandez getting the start in left field and batting eighth, meaning Andrew Benintendi will begin the game on the bench. Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez after a day off and bat fifth. Mitch Moreland also gets the day off with Sam Travis manning first base.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-67)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Sam Travis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Gorkys Hernandez, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (17-5, 3.81 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (94-50)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Luke Voit, DH

Brett Gardner, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Cameron Maybin, LF

Austin Romine, C

James Paxton, LHP (12-6, 4.16 ERA)

