The Boston Red Sox got their four-game set with the New York Yankees off to a good start, and now they’ll look to keep things going Saturday evening.

Boston and New York will meet for Game 2 at Fenway Park, and the Sox won’t make many personnel changes from Friday’s game. Jackie Bradley Jr. will begin on the bench, with Mookie Betts occupying center field and J.D. Martinez taking over in right as a result. Bradley sat for Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, but returned for Friday’s series opener with New York. With Martinez in the field, Sam Travis will serve as the designated hitter.

And for the second straight game, Boston will use exclusively relief pitchers. Travis Lakins, a September call-up who previously had spent some time with the big club this season, will get the ball for the Sox.

The Yankees will not make any changes to their lineup and will be sending southpaw J.A. Happ to the mound.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-65)

Mookie Betts, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sam Travis, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Travis Lakins, RHP (0-1, 4.70 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (92-50)

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Brett Gardner, CF

Luke Voit, 1B

Mike Tauchman, LF

J.A. Happ, LHP (11-8, 5.34 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images