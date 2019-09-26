The Texas Rangers avoided a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Boston got out to an early lead, but the Rangers pushed back, and ultimately plated two seventh-inning runs for the win.
The Red Sox fall to 83-76 with the loss, while the Rangers move to 76-83 with the win.
Here’s how it went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Unfortunate.
The Red Sox had plenty of chances for the win.
ON THE BUMP
— Travis Lakins was the opener for the bullpen game, and he cruised through two innings of work, pitching a pair of hitless, scoreless frames, striking out one and walking one.
— Brian Johnson took over in the third and pitched a hitless, scoreless stanza before getting into some trouble in the fourth.
The southpaw allowed a runner to reach second with two down, and a Nick Solak double to left scored Texas’ first run. Johnson then walked Ronald Guzman, which prompted manager Alex Cora to bring Trevor Kelley in.
— Kelley struck out the one batter he faced in the fourth.
— Mike Shawaryn came on for the fifth and things got ugly.
After giving up singles to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Elvis Andrus, Shawaryn walked Willie Calhoun to load the bases. Danny Santana made him pay in the next at-bat by cranking a one-out grand slam to give Texas a 5-3 lead.
A single from Solak ultimately ended Shawaryn’s day.
— Colten Brewer replaced the right-hander and escaped the inning without further damage.
— Ryan Weber gave up two hits, both solo homers, over 1 2/3 innings of work to allow Texas to retake the lead. Calhoun’s lead-off homer put the Rangers ahead for good.
— Bobby Poyner came on for one out and retired the lone batter he faced.
— Hector Velazquez tossed a 1-2-3 eighth.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox offense struck first, plating three runs in the fourth inning.
Boston put runners on the corners with a Marco Hernandez single and J.D. Martinez one-out base knock to left. Sam Travis then singled to left, driving in Hernandez to make it 1-0. Brock Holt would ground into a force out, putting runners back on the corners, and Gorkys Hernandez followed that up with an RBI double. Jackie Bradley Jr. brought in the final run of the inning with a single of his own, upping the visitors’ lead to 3-0.
— Bradley Jr. led off the seventh with a solo shot to deep center field. Chris Owings came up two batters later and tied the game with a solo shot of his own, his first in a Red Sox uniform.
— Every Red Sox starter with the exception of Sandy Leon had a hit in this one.
TWEET OF THE DAY
UP NEXT
The Red Sox will return home to begin their final series of the season, a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. Asher Wojciechowski will get the ball for Baltimore, while Boston’s starter is to be determined. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
