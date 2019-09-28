Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox came out flat to start their final series of the 2019 season.

Boston fell 4-1 in its series opener to Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Fenway Park. Nathan Eovaldi saw his final start of the season, giving up three runs off three hits through five frames.

The Sox drop to 83-77 while the O’s move to 53-107.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Typical.

Even the lowly O’s were able to get to the Sox.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi did not allow a hit over his first two frames, but ran into some trouble in the third.

After giving up a one-out walk and a double to put men in scoring position, the righty allowed Renato Nuñez to crush one off the light tower in left field to make it 3-0 O’s.

Eovaldi tossed two more scoreless innings afterward, ending the night with three runs (all earned), three hits, three strikeouts and four walks on 90 pitches — 50 of which were strikes.

— Hector Velazquez loaded the bases with Orioles in the sixth, but managed to escape the inning unscathed.

— Colten Brewer tossed a scoreless seventh, giving up just one walk in the process.

— Andrew Cashner gave up back-to-back two-out walks in the eighth before retiring the side.

— Marcus Walden had some issues of his own in the ninth.

After giving up a leadoff walk, the righty allowed Nuñez to line a two-out single into right field, driving home the O’s fourth run of the game. He’d record the final out of the inning, but the damage was done.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Sam Travis attempted to score all the way from first on a Jackie Bradley Jr. double in the fourth, but was thrown out on the relay to end the inning.

When you think it's a home run, and it's not a home run… Might not end well for you 😏 pic.twitter.com/214SPzMenR — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 28, 2019

— Rafael Devers doubled to start the ninth. Xander Bogaerts knocked him in for the Sox’s first run of the game with a single to center field.

— Bogaerts was the only Boston hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, his 52nd. Mookie Betts and Brock Holt also added hits.

— The Red Sox struck out 12 times.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Mood.

Standing on the field just moments before first pitch, you quickly realize how much you’ll miss this over the next five months. #redsox #mlb #baseball #fenway pic.twitter.com/X2GPUtSeca — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 27, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston will send Jhoulys Chacin to the mound Saturday for the Sox’s penultimate game of the season. First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images