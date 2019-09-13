Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are off the schnide, but the damage has been done.

Boston entered Thursday night in the midst of a five-game losing streak that all but vaporized their postseason chances. But facing a three-game sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays, a team they led in the standings by 21 games entering the series, the Sox bats finally showed life in a 7-4 victory Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Jhoulys Chacin further proved to be a valuable late-season pickup in his consecutive solid opening performance. Boston needed nine pitchers to get through the win. Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense was able to get to former Boston arm Clay Buchholz for four runs. Thursday also marked a bit of history for Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox moved to 77-70 with the win while the Blue Jays fell to 57-90

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Apathetic.

Sox avoided the sweep … that’s something, right?

ON THE BUMP

— Chacin put together his second good performance in as many outings in a Red Sox uniform. The right-hander pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three, allowing two walks on two hits. He exited with two on and two outs in the third inning.

— Darwinzon Hernandez came in to get the final out in the third inning, striking out Rowdy Tellez to strand two runners.

— Josh Taylor tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, striking out one.

— Brian Johnson ran into some trouble in the fifth.

After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Johnson walked Bichette, which was followed by a Cavan Biggio RBI triple to make it 4-1 Boston and bringing Alex Cora out of the dugout with the hook.

— Ryan Brasier could not bail Johnson out, allowing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to single to plate another run (charged to Johnson) to make it 4-2 Red Sox.

— Andrew Cashner tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

— Marcus Walden worked around a hit batsman and a single to toss a scoreless seventh.

— Matt Barnes had a nightmare of an outing.

The righty struck out two, but loaded the bases with two walks and a single. A bases loaded walk to Derek Fisher made it 6-3 and ended Barnes’ night.

— Brandon Workman got Bo Bichette to fly out to escape disaster.

He returned to capture the save in the ninth, though he allowed a run after a single, a passed ball and sacrifice fly.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Marco Hernandez got the Red Sox on the board with two on and two outs in the second inning, lacing a two-run double to right field.

— Back-to-back doubles from Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez made it 3-0 Boston in the third inning.

— Juan Centeno help pad the lead in the fourth. The September call-up plated Jackie Bradley Jr. with a single to make it 4-0.

— The Red Sox rushed to put up a crooked number in the seventh.

Mookie Betts led off with a single, then stole second before coming around on a Brock Holt single. Holt advanced to second on an error in second field, then moved to third on a throwing error by Toronto catcher Reese McGuire on a pickoff attempt. Bogaerts then made it 6-2 with an RBI single.

RBI-singles were trending in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/eWbBuGJEcm — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 13, 2019

— Boston tacked on again in the ninth thanks to some shaky defense from the Jays. Betts laced a single to left, which was misplayed by Fisher and allowed Betts to stroll into third. He then scored on a Holt single to make 7-3.

— Betts went 3-for-5 while Bogaerts and Holt each went 2-for-4. Martinez went 1-for-3 with two walks. Andrew Benintendi was the only Red Sox batter without a hit. He went 0-for-4.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Looks like a sweet club.

Let's check in with all the members of the 50-double club: pic.twitter.com/8Q2E63Rfpa — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 13, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox get a rare Friday off before traveling to Philadelphia for a two-game set against the Phillies on Saturday. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images