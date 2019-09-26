Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are making the final road series of their 2019 season count.

Boston took the middle contest of its three-game set with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, claiming the series victory with a 10-3 win.

Mitch Moreland led the offense with four hits, including a two-run homer, while Rick Porcello took home his 14th win in his final start of the season.

The Red Sox now are 83-75, while the Rangers fell to 75-83 after the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sharp.

Boston put together an all-around effort in Wednesday’s win.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello got off to a rough start, giving up two doubles, two singles and hitting a batter in the first inning, which allowed the Rangers to jump out to a quick 3-0 lead.

He’d settle down after that, however, tossing five scoreless frames to finish his night while retiring the last 11 batters he faced. The right-hander also recorded his 1,500th career strikeout in the second inning with a punch out of Tim Federowicz.

When all was said and done, Porcello gave up three runs on six hits over six innings of work with eight strikeouts.

— Trevor Kelley came on for the seventh and retired the two batters he faced.

— Josh Taylor closed out the inning by getting Shin-Soo Choo to ground out.

— Ryan Brasier worked around a walk and a double to toss a scoreless eighth.

— Andrew Cashner wrapped things up with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez singled in the third, Gorkys Hernandez walked to load the bases. Jackie Bradley Jr. then grounded out to drive in Boston’s first run of the night, making it 3-1. Chris Owings came up next and knotted the game at three with a two-run single up the middle.

All tied up after a Chris Owings 2-run single! pic.twitter.com/JOClQm1mJQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 26, 2019

— Vazquez mashed a 427-foot two-run homer in the third to put the Red Sox up 5-3.

And just like that the Red Sox take a two-run lead! 😈 https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/We8UBRJZqN — NESN (@NESN) September 26, 2019

The bomb was his 23rd of the season, furthering his career high.

Vazquez would exit the game, however, with tightness in his left hamstring.

— Moreland cranked a two-run shot in the sixth for his 19th homer of the season to make it 7-3 Red Sox.

— Rafael Devers joined the party and mashed his 32nd home run of the year to lead off the seventh.

Raffy thought your feed needed another #RedSox home run. pic.twitter.com/xsLYfTolKk — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 26, 2019

The dinger, which extended Boston’s lead to 8-3, gave the third baseman 195 hits on the season. That moved Devers past Ted Williams for the most hits ever by a Red Sox player under the age of 23 in a single season.

— Devers also roped a double in the ninth, giving him 52 doubles on the season, which is the most doubles ever in a season by a Red Sox third baseman.

— Xander Bogaerts and Martinez each collected an RBI in the ninth on a sac fly and base hit, respectively, giving the Red Sox a 10-3 lead.

— Moreland went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Boston’s offense.

— Devers and Martinez each had two hits in the win.

TWEET OF THE DAY

We can confirm.

When you pass Ted Williams for something, you know you’re doing ok! https://t.co/EN9T7xAysh — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 26, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up their final road trip of the year with Thursday’s series finale against the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park is slated for 2:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images