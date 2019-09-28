Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner has had roller coaster year.

The former Baltimore Oriole squared up with his old team Saturday afternoon but was unable to complete one whole inning as he surrendered four earned runs and five base hits in 2/3 off an inning.

Cashner started the year with Baltimore and was their most efficient starting pitcher, then after being traded to Boston struggled in the starting rotation and was moved to the bullpen where he thrived for a while, but hasn’t been as effective lately.

For more on Cashner’s season, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images