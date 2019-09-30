Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be a lot of questions surrounding the Red Sox this season, and one major one involves J.D. Martinez.

The Boston slugger, who signed a five-year deal with the team prior to the 2018 season, can opt-out of his contract this year. If he indeed opts out and signs with a new team in free agency, that will mark Martinez’s fifth squad in four years.

But if you ask the 32-year-old, moving around the league doesn’t really bother him.

“I don’t mind moving around. I kind of like it,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Martinez also noted he hasn’t really thought about what the next step will be, and will sit down his agent Scott Boras in the offseason to discuss possibilities.

“I can’t spill my beans just yet,” Martinez said after Boston’s 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. “We’ll see what happens.

“I have to make an individual decision for myself when the time comes. It’s one of those things where you see what’s in front of you and make the decision,” he added. “I haven’t sat down to think about it or go through it all with Scott.”

Martinez will have some time to think about his decision, as he doesn’t need to make anything official until after the conclusion of the World Series.

Only time will tell if Martinez returns to Boston.

