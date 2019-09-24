Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox may mathematically be eliminated from postseason contention, but that won’t stop individual players from achieving milestones for the remainder of the year.

J.D. Martinez, who put together a monster debut season with Boston in 2018, isn’t replicating numbers from just a year ago, but he’s still making an impact for his team at the plate.

Such was the case Monday during the Red Sox’s finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Martinez drove in a run in the fourth inning, marking the 100th RBI of the season for the slugger.

Martinez also has clubbed 35 home runs on the year, putting him in with some elite company. Only eight other Red Sox players have recorded at least 35 home runs and 100 RBIs in one season multiple times.

Take a look at who else has accomplished the feat:

J.D. Martinez is the 9th Red Sox player ever to record 35+ HR and 100+ RBI in a season multiple times: J.D. Martinez (2018, ’19)

David Ortiz (7x)

Manny Ramirez (5x)

Jimmie Foxx (5x)

Jim Rice (4x)

Ted Williams (4x)

Mo Vaughn (3x)

Carl Yastrzemski (3x)

Tony Armas (2x) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 24, 2019

Certainly not a bad list of players to be grouped with.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images