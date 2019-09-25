Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox recently got Mookie Betts back into the lineup after the right fielder was dealing with foot inflammation. But it now appears that injury may have been re-aggravated.

Betts slammed into the right-field wall in the second inning of Tuesday’s game between Boston and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. The outfielder appeared to be shaken up but finished out the inning before being removed in the top of the third.

The team announced Betts had left foot pain after going 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Gorkys Hernandez took his spot in the lineup.

Mookie left the game due to left foot pain. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) September 25, 2019

Betts was dealing with inflammation in that same foot after the Red Sox’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images