The Boston Red Sox have not been playing their best baseball throughout their homestand.

Throughout the six games, the team is 2-4 and with the starting rotation and offense struggling. Over the six games, the team has scored four runs per game, but has been batting a lowly .209 during the span. The starting rotation hasn’t been strong over the stretch as well giving up a 4.88 ERA.

