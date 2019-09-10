Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz returning to Fenway Park was an incredibly touching moment for the Boston Red Sox legend, his former teammates and fans. The retired slugger made his first public appearance, throwing out the first pitch on Monday night.

But, the whole thing took place with a speculative cloud hanging over it.

Many accused the Red Sox of bringing in Ortiz to throw out the first pitch before the series finale against the New York Yankees to help distract from news that the team had parted way with now former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The Red Sox did not announce

On Tuesday, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy joined WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauri,” to explain why no press conference was held after Dombrowski’s departure and to clarify why Ortiz threw out the first pitch on Monday.

.@skennedysox on if David Ortiz first pitch was a distraction from a lack of press conference for Dombrowski's firing: "I understand that it may be seen as a distraction … the reason it happened last night was because David Ortiz wanted it to happen"#DirtyWater #RedSox — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) September 10, 2019

Well, that should settle that.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images