A scary situation turned humorous Tuesday night.

Sam Travis laced a triple in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, but was hit in the head on the relay throw from Brandon Crawford. Travis’ helmet flew off while he was rounding second, so his head was unprotected.

He remained down for several minutes but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Travis was removed from the game, and manager Alex Cora revealed prior to Wednesday’s game his player was in concussion protocol, but feeling better.

In fact, he likely was feeling better as he was walking back to dugout Tuesday. Cora said as they were walking back, Travis found some humor in what had just happened.

“Finally, I barreled a ball after a month,” he said per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

Random fact: When assessing a concussion, Red Sox trainers first ask what the count was. Sam Travis couldn't answer that last night. Though on the way back to the dugout he went, "Finally, I barreled a ball after a month." Cora started cracking up then felt bad for laughing. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 18, 2019

We guess there’s always a positive in every situation.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images