Jay Gruden is not ready to name a starting quarterback for the Redskins’ Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots in Washington.

Washington made an in-game swap on Sunday, subbing rookie Dwayne Haskins in for Case Keenum in the team’s blowout 24-3 loss to the New York Giants. Keenum completed just six of 11 attempts for 37 yards with an interception and a one sack. Haskins looked overwhelmed at times as well, completing 9-of-17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions.

Veteran Colt McCoy, who has been nursing an injured leg also is a possibility to play against New England as Keenum was in a walking boot after Sunday’s game.

“Right now, I’m going to continue to evaluate Keenum’s progress with his foot,” Gruden said. “Obviously, Dwayne and Colt with his leg. When we come back Wednesday morning, we’ll have a practice and we’ll see where they’re at.

“I think it will depend on the decision I make and how that person performs on Thursday and Friday,” he added. “I can make a decision now. I might’ve already made a decision. But I’m going to let it play out because I need to see these guys perform. I don’t need to make an announcement and then change my mind on Friday. I want to come out here and let these guys practice and then hopefully somebody will take the job and run.”

With one of the league’s most dominant defense coming to town, it’s not an enviable situation to be in regardless of who is under center.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images