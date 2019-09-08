Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

The Eagles and Redskins will square off in a little NFC action Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field to help kick off the new season. The last time these two teams met, Philadelphia dominated the Alex Smith-less Washington in a crushing 28-13 defeat.

Will the Redskins get revenge this time around?

Here’s how to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images