In a move they surely anticipated before cutdown day, the New England Patriots shook up their receiving corps Monday, re-signing veteran Demaryius Thomas and placing first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.

Harry will be eligible to return in Week 9, and the Patriots reportedly plan for him to play this season. But with New England’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers just six days away, here’s an updated look at the team’s current depth chart at wide receiver:

Julian Edelman

2018 stats: 74 catches, 850 yards, six touchdowns in 12 games

Edelman missed all of training camp with a broken thumb and appeared to aggravate that injury in New England’s preseason, but he should be fine entering Week 1, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Edelman remains Tom Brady’s most trusted target — as evidenced by his 26 receptions for 388 yards during the 2018 postseason — and the Patriots’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

Josh Gordon

2018 stats: 40 catches, 720 yards, three touchdowns in 11 games

Gordon’s first game back from suspension was a mixed bag (two catches on six targets with one drawn pass interference penalty in the preseason finale) and he might need some time to work on his conditioning after being away from the team for eight months. When he’s on, though, Gordon is the Patriots’ most physically gifted wideout and their top big-play threat.

Demaryius Thomas

2018 stats (with Denver and Houston): 59 catches, 677 yards, five touchdowns in 15 games

Now 31 and coming off his second torn Achilles, Thomas isn’t the game-breaking perennial Pro Bowler he was during his time with Denver, but his experience and 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame should make him a weapon for New England, especially in the red zone. Thomas stood out positively last week in his Patriots debut — albeit against New York Giants backups — catching seven passes on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s final preseason tuneup.

Phillip Dorsett

2018 stats: 32 catches, 290 yards, three touchdowns in 16 games

Brady values reliability, and that’s Dorsett’s greatest strength. The 26-year-old caught 76.2 percent of his targets last season — tops among Patriots wideouts — and hauled in all five passes Brady threw his way during their lone preseason game together this summer. Last year taught us Dorsett doesn’t have the chops to be a No. 1 or 2 receiver, but he’s a valuable player to have as a third or fourth option.

Jakobi Meyers

The undrafted Meyers easily was the Patriots’ best receiver in training camp and the preseason, and the injuries to other members of his position groups allowed him to see significant practice reps with Brady and the first-team offense. Their connection remains a work in progress — all three of Brady’s preseason passes to Meyers fell incomplete — but the North Carolina State product should have a role in New England’s offense after leading the NFL in both catches (20) and receiving yards (253) during the preseason.

Gunner Olszewski

The feel-good story of the summer for the Patriots, Olszewski is unlikely to have much of a role in the passing game as an undrafted rookie, but the converted Division II cornerback could take over Edelman’s usual job as the team’s primary punt returner. His offensive potential could increase over the course of the season if he sticks around on the 53-man roster.

Matthew Slater

A kicking game specialist, Slater only will be used as a receiver in emergency situations.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images