With as much controversy as Antonio Brown brought to Gillette Stadium this week, the New England Patriots are hoping he provides an equal spark to their offense.

Not that they really need it.

Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit Tuesday. Brown denied all allegations and practiced all week with the Patriots. He won’t be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list before Sunday, and he’s likely to play against the Miami Dolphins as the Patriots enter Week 2 of their 2019 season.

Here’s how the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart stacks up after adding Brown and trading Demaryius Thomas.

X: Josh Gordon, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater

Z: Antonio Brown, Phillip Dorsett

Slot: Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers

If Gordon went down, then Brown would likely move into that X role, and then Dorsett would take over the Z position. Edelman and Meyers also can play Z receiver.

The Patriots have two X receivers on reserve lists eligible to return at midseason. First-round pick N’Keal Harry is on injured reserve and can return in Week 9. Cameron Meredith is on the physically unable to perform list and can come back after Week 6. Having built-in depth for a receiving corps filled with uncertainty is invaluable. Gordon has been suspended for more games than he’s been active since entering the NFL in 2012. Brown could hit that exempt list after the NFL’s investigation into the allegations levied against him begins. Edelman is 33 years old.

Even after trading away Thomas, the Patriots still have the best receiver corps in the NFL with Edelman, Brown and Gordon as their starters. Dorsett is a rock-solid No. 4, as well. He caught four passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns in the Patriots’ season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. There would be no issue with Dorsett starting until Harry and Meredith return.

Edelman had six catches on 11 targets for 83 yards Sunday. Gordon had three catches on four targets for 73 yards with one touchdown.

ESPN’s Mike Clay does season projections for fantasy purposes. Here’s how he saw the Patriots’ offense shaking out after acquiring Brown but before the season began.

You know what – a drop in volume is offset by a boost in passing/scoring for most of these guys… Here are updated 2019 New England Patriots #ClayProjections pic.twitter.com/hOsd9Auxcb — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 7, 2019

Dorsett has already exceeded those projections with his two touchdowns. He’ll likely take over those numbers next to Thomas’ name.

It would have been ideal if the Patriots could have kept Thomas on top of everyone else, but rostering an eighth wide receiver is excessive especially with Harry and Meredith on reserve lists.

Quarterback Tom Brady should be mighty happy with his arsenal of weapons. Now the Patriots need to focus on keeping them all on the field at the same time for as long as possible.

