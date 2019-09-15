Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking to head into their off day with a win.

The Sox will wrap up a short two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies before heading back to Boston with Rick Porcello on the mound Sunday.

Porcello will try to gain some momentum in the final stages of the most trying season of his career. Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts at Philadelphia. He has given up 30 homers this season, the second highest total in his career.

For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

