Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello has been on fire lately.

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the 30-year-old, but he enters Wednesday night’s contest looking to extend potentially his best stretch of the season. Porcello has a 1.64 ERA over his last two starts while striking out 12 batters and only allowing one walk over 11 innings pitched.

For more on Porcello as he makes his final start of the season, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images