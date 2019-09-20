Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will take the mound as the Boston Red Sox look to play spoiler against the Tampa Bay Rays.

2019 will be a year to forget for Porcello, but he looks to build off of a solid start in his last appearance as the Red Sox travel to Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old last toed the rubber on Sept. 15 in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in which he threw five innings and surrendered just two earned runs while striking out six Phillies.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images