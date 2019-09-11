Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is ready for the New England Patriots’ next challenge.

Next on the docket for the Patriots is the Miami Dolphins, who undoubtedly looked the worst of any team across the league in Week 1. Brady certainly won’t be taking the contest lightly, though, as New England’s past struggles in South Beach are going to be a “big point of urgency” for the quarterback and his team in the lead-up to the divisional clash.

Brady on Wednesday made it clear exactly where his head is at, sharing an Instagram photo captioned “On to Miami.” The post surely excited Patriots Nation, but it seemed to spook rapper and Dolphins fan Rick Ross.

“@tombrady take it easy 😂,” the Florida-based emcee wrote in the comment section.

Ross probably shouldn’t hold his breath. Fellow hip hop star Snoop Dogg asked Julian Edelman to “be nice” to his beloved Steelers ahead of the first “Sunday Night Football” clash of the 2019 season. New England was anything but nice to its conference rival, cruising to a 30-point win at Gillette Stadium.

Considering how pitiful the Fins looked this past Sunday, the Patriots’ margin of victory might be even greater in Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images