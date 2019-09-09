Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski certainly isn’t doing much quiet down speculation surrounding his potential comeback to the NFL.

In fact, he’s continuing to add fuel to the fire.

The former New England Patriots tight end was in New York on Monday visiting Barstool Sports’ headquarters when Dave Portnoy, Barstool’s founder, asked him the question that all Patriots fans are wondering.

“What week, though, seriously,” Portnoy asked. “14? 15? I know you. Avoid the grind of the season and come back for the playoffs.”

“Exactly,” Gronkowski replied with a smile. “And I’m only going to be single coverage with all those receivers we have. Won’t even get touched. Week 14.”

Watch the full interaction here, courtesy of Portnoy’s Twitter account:

Of course it seems like Gronkowski was just messing around, but who really knows anymore?

With the recent signing of Antonio Brown, a Gronkowski comeback would make this Patriots offense virtually impossible to stop. New England looked sharp in its season opener Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, shutting down Mike Tomlin’s squad in a 33-3 thumping.

