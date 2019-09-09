Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is back at Gillette Stadium.

The now-retired tight end is in attendance to watch the New England Patriots unveil their sixth Super Bowl banner Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gronkowski took to Instagram before the ceremony began to show off some pictures he took with the six Lombardi Trophies featuring his girlfriend Camille Kostek, team owner Robert Kraft as well as some notable former Patriots like Willie McGinnest, Ty Law and Drew Bledsoe. Gronk’s long-time friend and party bus driver “Goon” also was on hand.

Take a look:

As you likely recall, Gronkowski dented the most recent Lombardi Trophy prior to throwing out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox’s home opener as they celebrated the 2018 World Series championship. Julian Edelman tossed the ball to Gronk, who used the trophy as a bat.

Well, it appears the trophy never was fixed.

Hey, at least there’s a funny story behind it.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images