Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career was jam-packed with memories to last a lifetime.

Gronkowski did it all over the course of his nine seasons with the New England Patriots: highlight-reel catches, thunderous blocks, trips to the Pro Bowl and monster postseason performances. While Gronk’s time in the league might be viewed by some as “short,” he accomplished more in his NFL tenure than most players could dream of.

As such, Gronk has his pick of the litter when it comes to pinpointing his favorite on-field moment in a Patriots uniform. But as most players who’ve seen the top of the football mountain likely will tell you, there’s nothing like hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

“I would definitely say the first Super Bowl win where it was amazing because, you know, that’s what you go for,” Gronkowski said on the “RapSheet + Friends” podcast. “That’s what you do all the work for. When I won my first Super Bowl I was like, ‘Man, this is amazing. This is great moments. All the hard work has paid off.’ You know, almost winning that one (Super Bowl XLVI) and then still putting the hard work in, winning that one vs. Seattle, you just can tell like, ‘Wow. All that hard work, I’m still fighting.’ All that hard work, Malcolm (Butler) with that interception at the end. You felt all those moments and it was fantastic.”

One has to imagine the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory is fairly high on Gronk’s list as well. Given all he was dealing with from a physical standpoint, it must have been awfully rewarding for Gronkowski to turn in a game-changing play and help lift New England to its sixth title in franchise history.

