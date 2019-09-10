Another day, another round of Rob Gronkowski speculation.
One day after naming what week he would return to the Patriots, the former New England tight end sent a cryptic tweet, which naturally caused Twitter to explode.
Now let’s tread lightly here and use our detective skills before getting carried away.
Gronkowski was at Barstool Sports’ headquarters in New York City on Monday, which likely means he went through their carwash of interviews, including “Pardon My Take,” the brand’s most popular podcast.
Pardon My Take has been known to have guests, such as Blake Griffin, simply tweet out the eyeball emoji to watch Twitter hilariously explode. It’s a brilliant bit that works just about every time. If this is the case, it certainly was effective once again.
Check out some of the responses.
If you need more clues that Gronkowski likely will make an appearance on “Pardon My Take” this week, the show’s Twitter account added fuel to the fire.
The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images