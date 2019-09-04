Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick don’t seem to have much in common away from the gridiron, but when they’re in football mode, they obviously share a common bond for the pigskin.

Belichick in his own way expressed his love for football at a press conference Wednesday, and Brady’s love speaks for itself. He’s the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, and he could walk away whenever he wants at be widely considered the greatest of all time. Yet, at 42, the New England Patriots quarterback seems as motivated as ever to play football.

The same couldn’t be said for former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this spring not long after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII. Gronkowski is on to the next chapter of his life, and while the questions about whether he’ll ultimately return aren’t going away, the former All-Pro is taking this time to get his mind and body right while also reflecting on a Hall of Fame career.

Gronkowski’s ongoing media tour included an appearance on Ian Rapoport’s podcast, and the NFL Media insider asked Gronkowski for some stories about Brady. Fittingly, the story Gronkowski chose to tell put Brady’s love for football on full display.

“One time we were in camp, and he stayed in for the special teams meeting,” Gronkowski recalled. “He’s on no special teams or anything, and he’s taking notes, and I’m like ‘Man, this guy just loves football so much’ and you gotta respect that, and that’s an awesome feeling.

“He’s the best out there, hands down.”

With the Patriots’ season opener just a few days away, it’s safe to say Brady still very much sides with Belichick — not Gronkowski — when it comes to keeping the drive alive for the foreseeable future.

