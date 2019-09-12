Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski certainly created a lot of memorable moments over his nine seasons in the NFL, and is continuing that trend post-football.

The former New England Patriots tight end retired in March and has been living his best life since, partnering with CBDMEDID, fueling his comeback rumors and making an appearance at Gillette Stadium during New England’s banner ceremony against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of Gronk’s funniest memories came during the Boston Red Sox home opener when members of the Patriots were honored for their Super Bowl win and were asked to throw out the first pitch. Gronkowski used the Lombardi Trophy as a bat and bunted a baseball thrown his way, denting the hardware.

We saw during New England’s home opener that it had yet to be fixed, and apparently it’s going to stay that way. The 30-year-old appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast on Wednesday where he discussed all things Bill Belichick, trolling fans with a simple eyeball emoji and the dented trophy.

“I saw the Lombardi Trophy last night and the dent was still there,” Gronkowski said. “But I was talking to (team owner) Mr. (Robert) Kraft and he said he was going to keep it.”

It certainly has a good story behind it, that’s for sure.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images