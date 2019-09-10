Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dave Dombrowski and the Red Sox suddenly parted ways after Boston’s 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night, but it sounds as if that will be the only personnel change.

Alex Cora addressed the media Monday prior to his team’s finale against the Yankees at Fenway Park and said as far as he knew he would be back as manager for 2020.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed as much during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Tuesday.

“Yes, Alex is safe,” he told hosts Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria. “Spent a lot of time with him and the players yesterday. He is everything you want in a manager, can’t speak highly enough about him. … It’s no doubt it’s been a difficult season for all of us. But we’re really confident in Alex Cora.”

Cora was hired by Dombrowski prior to the 2018 season and led the squad to a 108-win regular season before capturing 11 postseason victories en route to a World Series championship.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images