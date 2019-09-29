Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fantasy football managers (and the New York Giants) have reason to be cautiously optimistic about Saquon Barkley.

The star running back believes he can return from his ankle injury sooner than expected, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Barkley suffered the injury last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unsurprisingly, the Giants will be extra careful with their young stud.

Here’s Rapoport’s tweet:

Per @KimJonesSports, #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is already telling people he can beat the timetable for recovery from a high-ankle sprain, while the team training staff will make sure he’s cautious enough. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

While Barkley’s injury certainly represented a crippling blow to many fantasy managers, the truth is that not all hope is lost.

In fact, there are more than a few ways to temporarily fill the void left by Barkley’s injury.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images