Fantasy football managers (and the New York Giants) have reason to be cautiously optimistic about Saquon Barkley.
The star running back believes he can return from his ankle injury sooner than expected, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Barkley suffered the injury last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Unsurprisingly, the Giants will be extra careful with their young stud.
While Barkley’s injury certainly represented a crippling blow to many fantasy managers, the truth is that not all hope is lost.
In fact, there are more than a few ways to temporarily fill the void left by Barkley’s injury.
