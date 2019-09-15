Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heinz Field will play host to one of Week 2’s most tantalizing matchups.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a game between perennial AFC and NFC powerhouses. The Steelers are looking to rebound after last week’s ugly season-opening loss to the New England Patriots, while the Seahawks are hoping to improve upon an unconvincing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Steelers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images