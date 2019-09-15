Heinz Field will play host to one of Week 2’s most tantalizing matchups.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a game between perennial AFC and NFC powerhouses. The Steelers are looking to rebound after last week’s ugly season-opening loss to the New England Patriots, while the Seahawks are hoping to improve upon an unconvincing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Steelers:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS
Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images