CANTON, Mass. — Without naming names, Semi Ojeleye in just a few words provided arguably the most telling quote on Boston Celtics media day.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the 2018-19 Celtics were a dysfunctional bunch, and oftentimes there was a negative aura around them.

And though training camp hasn’t even started yet, things seem different for the new-look squad — guys spent the summer in Boston and the rookies seem to genuinely like another. Over the last few weeks, many Celtics have been getting together to work out and play 5-on-5, and Ojeleye admitted Monday that things already are feeling much different.

“Honestly, the atmosphere this whole preseason has been great,” Ojeleye said. “Just positive, I feel like it’s a lot lighter, I feel like we are really cherishing this fresh start that we’re having, just looking forward to really being together. Being together, being a team and just leaning on one another.”

The common denominator of many of the Celtics’ issues last season appeared to be Kyrie Irving, who since has admitted he didn’t always handle things well last season. At this juncture, a fresh start seems like it was the right thing for both sides.

