Tom Brady has been pretty sharp this season, but so too have a slew of other quarterbacks. So when Pro Football Focus put out their quarterback rankings through three weeks and the New England Patriots signal-caller was No. 1, it was a touch surpirsing. Especially since Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was sixth.

And Shannon Sharpe has a big problem with that.

During Wednesday airing of “Undisputed” Sharpe took aim at PFF for what he described as a “bulljive” ranking for Mahomes and Brady.

“Once Patrick Mahomes wasn’t at No. 1 nothing else even mattered to me. I don’t care who was at two, three, four, seven, 10, 12, 13, it didn’t matter. Because this is some bulljive Skip Bayless and you know it. I’m trying to figure out: How can Patrick Mahomes have a higher completion percentage, a higher QBR, higher yards per attempt, more big plays, more touchdowns, the same record (and not be No. 1)?

“What do your eyes tell you? No one, even New England Patriots fans, will honestly say Tom Brady is playing better football than Patrick Mahomes.”

You can listen to his full comments here.

.@ShannonSharpe on Mahomes at 6th in QB ranking, Brady No. 1: "Hell no… This is some bulljive. No one, not even Patriots fans, would say Tom Brady is playing better football than Patrick Mahomes." pic.twitter.com/N8kCIexMip — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2019

Whether or not someone is an eye test person, a case could be made that Mahomes, not Brady is the best quarterback so far this season. Regardless, it’s clear what side Sharpe is on.

