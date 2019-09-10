Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shekinna Stricklen is a master at draining 3’s.

She’s so good, in fact, that she now holds the Sun’s single-season record for 3-pointers made.

Stricklen entered Connecticut’s record books during the Sun’s final game of the season Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Her record-breaking moment came less than a minute into the second half of the game, launching a seemingly effortless shot from beyond the arc for her 76th 3-pointer of the season.

Check out the moment it all went down:

Stricklen also won the WNBA 3-Point Contest during the league’s All-Star weekend in July.

She now has sunk 421 3’s in her career, good for 19th in WNBA history.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun