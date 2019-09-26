Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though everyone knows he’ll suit up on gameday, New England Patriots fans surely still don’t enjoy seeing Tom Brady on the injury report.

Brady (calf) was listed as a limited practice participant last Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Patriots’ matchup with the New York Jets. Such was the case this Wednesday as New England readies for its Week 4 clash with the undefeated Bills in Buffalo.

Pats fans likely are at ease about Brady’s health. But if there are any diehards out there even remotely concerned about the quarterback’s status, ESPN’s Adam Schefter helped put all worries to rest Thursday morning during an appearance on “Get Up!”

“I think there’s absolutely nothing to be alarmed by,” Schefter said. “We’ve watched him the first few games of the year, he looks better than ever. This guy, when you watch him on Sundays, is incredible. Like, he looks like he’s getting better at the age of 42. I don’t think there’s an athlete in any sport outside Gordie Howe and George Blanda who’ve ever gotten better over time. Tom Brady does. Like, he looks as sharp as he ever has. Am I wrong?”

You’re not wrong, Adam.

Brady currently is averaging over 300 passing yards per game to go along with seven touchdown strikes. The Patriots QB also has yet to turn the ball over. Brady’s sharp play probably is due in part to his lightened practice workload, as the seasoned signal-caller reminded reporters Wednesday he’s no longer a “spring chicken” and taking it a bit easier during the middle of the week helps him stay fresh for when it matters most.

The Patriots will need Brady at his best Sunday afternoon at New Era Field, where a surging Bills squad will be hungry for an upset over their AFC East division rival.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images