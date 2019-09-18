Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With two plays in Monday Night Football, Odell Beckham Jr. displayed why he is one of the most electric wide receivers in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns star receiver pulled off a signature one-handed deep ball grab against the New York Jets on Monday to go along with an 89-yard touchdown. He caught six passes for 161 yards in the Browns 23-3 win.

But where does OBJ rank among active wide receivers?

Well, according to FS1’s Skip Bayless, he’s not in the top five. The talking went as far as to rank two New England Patriots wideouts ahead of Beckham Jr.

So, which Patriots receivers made the cut? Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman.

“I’ll just take him as a receiver over OBJ in terms of productivity,” Bayless said of Edelman. “Does he not show up and play his little tail off every Sunday?”

Brown seems fairly obvious, but Edelman may come as a surprise to some. Edelman doesn’t normally get compared to the league’s biggest outside threats, mostly because he spends most of his time in the slot.

