Julian Edelman has a fan in one of the greatest rappers of all time, but he’s hoping for a marginal level of success for the Super Bowl LIII MVP on Sunday night.

Edelman and the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime clash at Gillette Stadium. Snoop Dogg, at least to some degree, will be pulling for his fellow Californian, but it’s clear the diehard Steelers fan isn’t wavering his loyalties for this highly anticipated Week 1 matchup.

“Good luck. Today. Champ be nice to my Steelers 🔥💪🏾😂,” Snoop Dogg wrote in the comment section of Edelman’s hype video Instagram post.

It’s safe to assume new Patriot Antonio Brown, if available, wouldn’t be nice to the Steelers, as the superstar wideout likely would play with added motivation against his former team. Unfortunately for AB, he’ll have to wait for Week 2 to make his New England debut.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images