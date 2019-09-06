Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You might think JuJu Smith-Schuster is a good, maybe even great receiver. You might also think he’s not that good.

Similarly, you might think highly (or lowly) of J.C. Jackson, or maybe you’re indifferent.

In the big picture, it doesn’t really matter.

However, Pittsburgh Steelers fans very much are mad online about the New England Patriots cornerback’s comment (critique?) about the young wideout.

With Antonio Brown out of the picture, Smith-Schuster now is the top receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense. He’s got undeniable talent, though it’ll be interesting to see how he fares when getting the attention of the opposition’s best defensive backs all game.

Anyhoo, on Thursday afternoon Jackson was asked about Smith-Schuster, and the long and short of it is that he doesn’t think there’s anything overly special about the 22-year-old.

That led to a collective meltdown in the whimsical corner of the internet that is Steelers Twitter.

Who’s JC Jackson? Never heard of her — Kenny Spakes Sr. (@KJ_Spakes) September 5, 2019

Misogyny! Hilarious!

that's the pass he knocked incomplete…. 😂😂 oh lawd — tacitus kilgore 🤠 (@PlayoffSteelers) September 5, 2019

Whoops!

Lol who’s JC Jackson? — Dom Daniele (@domdan7) September 5, 2019

There were lots of tweets like this.

You can bet he won’t last long with BB if he keeps that up. — Nick Thomas (@N_Thomas92680) September 5, 2019

This point actually is pretty valid.

Somebody please tell that guy JC, that he must buy the next Sports Ilustrated magazine in order to know better Ju Ju, JC will never be on that cover magazine — A7A (@PGHSTEELERBLOOD) September 5, 2019

All right.

He’s entitled to his opinion, no matter how wrong he is. And he is wrong. — spasz (@spasz7) September 5, 2019

This one at least was levelheaded.

Who? Seriously. Who said that? — StillerFann71 (@SFann71) September 6, 2019

Buddy, it literally says “Patriots CB JC Jackson” in the tweet.

You get the point.

Now let’s be clear here, Patriots Twitter also is incredibly sensitive. Because of that, best case scenario is Jackson and Smith-Schuster having merely adequate showings Sunday, no more and no less, so that people stop shouting on Twitter about this.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images