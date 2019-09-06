You might think JuJu Smith-Schuster is a good, maybe even great receiver. You might also think he’s not that good.
Similarly, you might think highly (or lowly) of J.C. Jackson, or maybe you’re indifferent.
In the big picture, it doesn’t really matter.
However, Pittsburgh Steelers fans very much are mad online about the New England Patriots cornerback’s comment (critique?) about the young wideout.
With Antonio Brown out of the picture, Smith-Schuster now is the top receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense. He’s got undeniable talent, though it’ll be interesting to see how he fares when getting the attention of the opposition’s best defensive backs all game.
Anyhoo, on Thursday afternoon Jackson was asked about Smith-Schuster, and the long and short of it is that he doesn’t think there’s anything overly special about the 22-year-old.
That led to a collective meltdown in the whimsical corner of the internet that is Steelers Twitter.
Misogyny! Hilarious!
Whoops!
There were lots of tweets like this.
This point actually is pretty valid.
All right.
This one at least was levelheaded.
Buddy, it literally says “Patriots CB JC Jackson” in the tweet.
You get the point.
Now let’s be clear here, Patriots Twitter also is incredibly sensitive. Because of that, best case scenario is Jackson and Smith-Schuster having merely adequate showings Sunday, no more and no less, so that people stop shouting on Twitter about this.
