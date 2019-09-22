Recent history suggests the Pittsburgh Steelers will go from bad to worse.
The Steelers will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in an NFL Week 3 game between an 0-2 and a 2-0 team, respectively. The Steelers have lost each of their last four games in the Mountain and Pacific time zones dating back to 2015, according to The Associated Press, and Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending injury probably will make reversing that trend more difficult.
Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. 49ers:
When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images