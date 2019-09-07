Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith might be among the best trolls in sports media out there.

It wasn’t too long ago that the ESPN analyst voiced displeasure with New England Patriots fans applauding Josh Gordon in his preseason debut. Now, Smith was dancing around on “First Take,” on Friday in Dallas wearing a Tom Brady jersey and ragging on Cowboys fans.

Smith opened up Friday’s show riling fans up, proclaiming the Patriots as the real “America’s Team,” while holding a massive cigar and wearing a ten-gallon hat to complete his Cowboy troll-fit.

And honestly, it’s pretty great.

Meanwhile, Skip Bayless is picking Dallas to make it to the Super Bowl.

