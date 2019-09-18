Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A dominant Week 2 for the New England Patriots was recognized in a big way thanks to Pro Football Focus.

Pro Football Focus released the player grades for Week 2 and they just happen to have two Patriots players in the top-three. Following the one-sided victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 43-0, it comes as no shock that the Patriots were so highly regarded.

Corner Stephon Gilmore finished with the highest player grade for Week 2 with a 92.6, while linebacker Jamie Collins finished with the third-highest grade in the league with a 92.1.

Gilmore’s final line Sunday consisted of three passes defended and one interception that he returned for a touchdown for his first career pick-six. Gilmore was lethal per usual, not allowing the opposing receivers to breathe against him.

Jamie Collins finished with five total tackles, one-and-a-half sacks and two interceptions, one which was a pick-six. The linebacker looked like his former self in his first tenure with the Patriots, doing everything on the field in an overall dominant effort for the defense.

Despite it being a game against the Miami Dolphins, this Patriots defense is proving that it is among the elite in the NFL.

