Stevie Wilkerson saved his best for last.

The Baltimore outfielder turned in one of the best catches you’ll ever see Sunday afternoon, which served as the season finales for both the Orioles and the Red Sox. Just when it seemed like Jackie Bradley Jr. was going to give Boston a two-run lead in the eighth inning at Fenway Park, Wilkerson elevated, reached over the right-field wall and somehow snagged the baseball.

You’ll have to see it to believe it:

Unfortunately for Wilkerson and the O’s, it was the Red Sox who ended their 2019 campaign on a high note. Rafael Devers notched a walk-off single in the ninth inning to give Boston a 5-4 win.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images