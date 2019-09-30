Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you catch the attention of Dwight Evans, chances are you’re doing something right.

Such was the case Sunday for Stevie Wilkerson, who made an insane catch to rob Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-4 win against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Wilkerson tracked down the ball and jumped to make the catch, falling into the stands in the process. And Evans, who spent 19 of his 20 years in Major League Baseball with the Red Sox as their right fielder, texted Dennis Eckersley to say he thought it was “the greatest catch” he ever had seen, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Dwight Evans texted Dennis Eckersley and said Wilkerson’s catch was the greatest he had ever seen by a right fielder. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 29, 2019

We can’t exactly blame him. Check the catch out for yourself:

At the buzzer, we have a catch of the year candidate. 😱 pic.twitter.com/oj9zt2tZjF — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2019

Wilkerson likely will remember this catch for a long, long time. But getting the approval from a baseball great certainly will make it more memorable.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images