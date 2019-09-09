Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum suffered an ankle sprain in the U.S. men’s national team’s overtime win vs. Turkey, but it appears he’s nearing his return to the floor.

The Boston Celtics guard has a “strong chance to make his return” when Team USA takes on France in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Prior to the injury, Tatum had played in two games for Team USA, averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old posted 15.7 points and six rebounds over 79 games with the Celtics last season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images