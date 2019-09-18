Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is tall enough to help even the smallest people fulfill their hoop dreams.

The Boston Celtics center helped a very young child dunk Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena during a break in Game 1 of the Connecticut Sun’s WNBA playoff semifinal series against the Los Angeles Sparks. The 7-foot-6 prospect left his courtside seat to assist Sun mascot Blaze lift the child, who appears to be no older than two or three years young, above the rim so he could throw down.

Fall was one of four Celtics who attended the Sun-Sparks opener, joining director of player development Allison Feaster, assistant coach Kara Lawson and rookie guard Tremont Waters.

The Sun entertained the toddler, Fall and his Celtics colleagues and just about everyone else in the building, beating the Sparks 84-75 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images