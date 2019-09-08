Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots kick off their regular season slate Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which of course is the hottest ticket in town.

Boston Celtics rookies Tacko Fall and Grant Williams were fortunate enough to be on the field before the game, and the 7-foot-6 rookie took some time to speak with NBC on “Football Night in America.” When asked what he was looking forward to, he didn’t hesitate.

“This crowd is awesome,” Fall said. “Like I said it’s my first NFL experience, I’ve never been to an NFL game. … It’s a great experience. Most definitely looking forward to seeing Tom Brady. I (don’t know much) about football, but everybody knows about Tom Brady, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Fall will be among the group of players competing for the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot when training camp begins on Oct. 1.

New England and Pittsburgh are set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images