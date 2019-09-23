Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional men’s tennis is set to return to Boston at long last.

The Laver Cup announced Sunday on its website that TD Garden will host the tournament in 2020. The tourney will be the fourth edition of the annual tournament and also will mark the first professional tennis tournament to take place in Boston since 1999.

The Laver Cup is named after Australian tennis great Rod Laver and honors him and other past legends of the sport. The three-day tournament pits men’s players from Europe on one team against those from the United States and the rest of the world on another team.

“Boston is the perfect setting for the Laver Cup,” CEO of TEAM8 and Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said. “The city has a deep sporting culture, but it is also steeped in profound historical events, all of which resonate with the values of the Laver Cup and its tribute to the rich heritage of tennis.”

The 2020 Laver Cup will take place between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, 2020 at TD Garden. Potential participants Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal likely will be in top form, as the 2020 U.S. Open will run between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, 2020 in New York City.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images