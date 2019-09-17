If you’ve been to the TD Garden before, you definitely won’t recognize it upon your next visit.
The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins underwent a serious makeover over the summer, highlighted by new black seats replacing the yellow seats that were in place since the building’s opening in 1995. If you ask us, the changes absolutely are for the better.
Take a look:
Yeah, that’s a big change.
Fans will get their first opportunity to see the new Garden next Monday when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason game. Boston’s regular season home opener is set for Oct.12 against the New Jersey Devils.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images