Antonio Brown hasn’t made a ton of friends lately, and he certainly doesn’t have a pal in Terry Bradshaw.

You know the book on Brown by now. After self-destructing in Oakland, the Raiders cut the talented receiver, which paved the way for him to sign with the New England Patriots. Rape and sexual assault allegations then were levied against him by a former trainer in a civil lawsuit, though at the moment that doesn’t appear it will impact his ability to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

All of this started when Brown forced his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. And Bradshaw, a legendary Steeler, in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review took exception to quite a few of the things Brown did.

“Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart,” Bradshaw said. “You can’t have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are, do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn’t.

“What’s the over/under of him lasting in New England?”

That wasn’t all either.

“I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t want any part of them. I wouldn’t like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn’t throw to him. …

“Let New England have him … Maybe he becomes Billy Graham, I don’t know. I seriously doubt it, seriously doubt it.

“I’m not pulling for him, I can promise you that.”

Bradshaw probably isn’t alone in his sentiments.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images